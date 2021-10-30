Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) PT Raised to $52.00

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.43% from the stock’s previous close.

SIX has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.11.

NYSE SIX opened at $41.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 2.50. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $21.13 and a one year high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.07 million. The firm’s revenue was up 406.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.37) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,841,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 40.9% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 23.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 4.1% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

