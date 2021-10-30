SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SJW Group had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 6.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. SJW Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.850-$2.050 EPS.

Shares of SJW stock traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.92. The stock had a trading volume of 111,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,944. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 0.40. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $71.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.84 and its 200 day moving average is $66.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on SJW Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SJW Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,269 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.24% of SJW Group worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

About SJW Group

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

