Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Holdings Lessened by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 8.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,142,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 99,638 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $219,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 83.3% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $167.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.22. The company has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.28 and a 1 year high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $372,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,901,214.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,128.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,534 shares of company stock worth $8,912,599. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.09.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

