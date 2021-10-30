SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Raised to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has $45.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

SM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SM Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised shares of SM Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SM Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.70.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM stock opened at $34.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 6.17. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $37.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day moving average is $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $760.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.81 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 45.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 170.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. SM Energy’s payout ratio is -8.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SM Energy by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,963,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,822 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 130.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,897,216 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,057,000 after buying an additional 1,073,317 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 48.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,176,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,603,000 after buying an additional 706,525 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,751,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,192,635 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,375,000 after acquiring an additional 475,648 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.