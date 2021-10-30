SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $32.09, but opened at $34.01. SM Energy shares last traded at $37.03, with a volume of 29,553 shares trading hands.

The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $760.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.81 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 45.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The company’s revenue was up 170.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -8.70%.

SM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SM. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,227 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in SM Energy by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 89,671 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 8,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in SM Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,011 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 6.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.75.

About SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

