Small Love Potion Price Up 3.7% Over Last Week (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Over the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. One Small Love Potion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000718 BTC on major exchanges. Small Love Potion has a total market cap of $147.59 million and $169.87 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Small Love Potion

Small Love Potion is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 541,173,609 coins. The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com . The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

