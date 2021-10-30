Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Position Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 54.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,054 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of Smartsheet worth $11,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 786,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,878,000 after buying an additional 12,597 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 264,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,901,000 after purchasing an additional 25,491 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,044,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,165,000 after purchasing an additional 231,599 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet stock opened at $69.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.54 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.99. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.76.

In other Smartsheet news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $45,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $445,567.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,346 shares of company stock worth $19,880,093 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

