Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CTO Robert C. Murphy Sells 950,000 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $51,993,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $52.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.19 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.98. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 26.52% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 7.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 50.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 6.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 30.3% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 3.6% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SNAP. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.93.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

