Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Receives $308.35 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $308.35.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNOW. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. BTIG Research raised Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $353.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. FBN Securities raised their target price on Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

In other news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.17, for a total value of $6,829,666.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 97,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,936,329.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 36,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $10,070,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,144,671 shares of company stock valued at $349,888,396. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW stock traded up $5.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $353.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,618,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,085,354. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $429.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.10. The company has a market cap of $106.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.01.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

