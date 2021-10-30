Societe Generale Reiterates Buy Rating for Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY)

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PUMSY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Puma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

PUMSY opened at $12.47 on Thursday. Puma has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $13.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.70.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

