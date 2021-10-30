Societe Generale Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY)

Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Societe Generale in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $34.19 target price on shares of Sika and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sika currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.19.

Get Sika alerts:

Shares of SXYAY opened at $33.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.01. Sika has a 52 week low of $24.31 and a 52 week high of $36.59.

Sika AG engages in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle. It offers solutions for concrete, waterproofing, cement additives, rigid bonding, joint sealing, and tunneling and mining. The company was founded by Kaspar Winkler in 1910 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Sika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.