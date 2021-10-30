Societe Generale Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY)

Societe Generale reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RNLSY. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renault from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Renault from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.00.

RNLSY opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. Renault has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average of $7.80.

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

