SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $181.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.18 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Shares of SWI stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,594,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,773. SolarWinds has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWI. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SolarWinds from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered SolarWinds from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist cut their price target on SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.73.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SolarWinds stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,922 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 126,938 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of SolarWinds worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

