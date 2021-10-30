SOLVE (SOLVE) Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Over the last week, SOLVE has traded 69.6% lower against the US dollar. One SOLVE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC on exchanges. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $58.14 million and $8.33 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00081068 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00020542 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000039 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 76.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003258 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About SOLVE

SOLVE (CRYPTO:SOLVE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 433,324,963 coins. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation . The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SOLVE’s official website is solve.care . SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

