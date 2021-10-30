Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) & CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Financial Review

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) and CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sonic Automotive and CarLotz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonic Automotive 2.48% 34.65% 7.98% CarLotz N/A -33.80% -12.11%

Sonic Automotive has a beta of 2.55, suggesting that its stock price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CarLotz has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sonic Automotive and CarLotz, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonic Automotive 0 1 2 0 2.67 CarLotz 0 2 1 0 2.33

Sonic Automotive presently has a consensus price target of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.27%. CarLotz has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 219.44%. Given CarLotz’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CarLotz is more favorable than Sonic Automotive.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.4% of Sonic Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.6% of CarLotz shares are held by institutional investors. 34.9% of Sonic Automotive shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.2% of CarLotz shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sonic Automotive and CarLotz’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonic Automotive $9.77 billion 0.21 -$51.38 million $3.85 12.84 CarLotz $118.63 million 3.45 -$3.54 million ($2.27) -1.59

CarLotz has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sonic Automotive. CarLotz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sonic Automotive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sonic Automotive beats CarLotz on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc. operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers. The firm operates through the following segments: Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment provides comprehensive services, which include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repairs, and paint and collision repair services. The EchoPark segment sales used cars and light trucks. The company was founded by Ollen Bruton Smith and Bryan Scott Smith in January 1997 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

CarLotz Company Profile

CarLotz, Inc. operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers. It operates ten hubs throughout the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Southcentral, Midwest, and West Coast regions of the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

