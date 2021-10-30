Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.490-$3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sonoco Products also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.840-$0.900 EPS.

Sonoco Products stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.95. 1,498,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,957. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.81. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $69.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -30.03, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SON shares. Bank of America cut shares of Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sonoco Products from a b+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.50.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $32,202.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,528.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $100,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.