Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.46. Sotherly Hotels shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 50,707 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average is $2.87. The stock has a market cap of $38.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.85% and a negative return on equity of 71.07%. Analysts predict that Sotherly Hotels Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 17,963 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 26,214 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 26,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

About Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO)

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

