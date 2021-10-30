South32 (LON:S32) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $174.77

Shares of South32 Limited (LON:S32) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 174.77 ($2.28) and traded as high as GBX 200.20 ($2.62). South32 shares last traded at GBX 196.20 ($2.56), with a volume of 462,520 shares.

S32 has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of South32 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.55) price objective on shares of South32 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 175.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 165.33. The company has a market cap of £9.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from South32’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 2.69%. South32’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.79%.

In other news, insider Graham Kerr sold 165,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.59), for a total value of £455,086.50 ($594,573.43).

South32 Limited

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

