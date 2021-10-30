Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Short Interest Update

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the September 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SBSAA remained flat at $$4.35 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,456. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.87. Spanish Broadcasting System has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $5.10. The stock has a market cap of $28.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.20.

Get Spanish Broadcasting System alerts:

About Spanish Broadcasting System

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc is a media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, music, and lives entertainment. It operates through Radio and Television segments. The company was founded by Pablo Raul Alarcon, Sr.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Spanish Broadcasting System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spanish Broadcasting System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.