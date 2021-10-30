SparkPoint Fuel Market Capitalization Reaches $1.41 Million (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 30th. In the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $534,201.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0498 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00069917 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00070273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.70 or 0.00095770 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,447.28 or 1.00249873 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,259.20 or 0.06948790 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00023674 BTC.

About SparkPoint Fuel

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

