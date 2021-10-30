SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 7.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,000,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392,681 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $237,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 593.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 56,477 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,800,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,248,000 after purchasing an additional 213,070 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 935.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 131,415 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,992,000.

Shares of SPYV opened at $40.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.78. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $41.32.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

