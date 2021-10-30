Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Short Interest Up 78.9% in October

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 78.9% from the September 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other Special Opportunities Fund news, Director Gerald Hellerman bought 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $37,500.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 3,572,795 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $54,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,387 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its position in Special Opportunities Fund by 33.2% during the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 441,219 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 110,089 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 112.0% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 180,448 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 95,337 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 245.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,256 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 35,728 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPE traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.87. The company had a trading volume of 14,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,159. Special Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $16.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.37.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.1075 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

