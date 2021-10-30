Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 137.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 687,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398,179 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $58,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the first quarter worth $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the second quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 246.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 344.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPB opened at $93.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.98 and a 12 month high of $99.34.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.25.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

