Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGSI) Short Interest Update

Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGSI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 59.8% from the September 30th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,391,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SGSI traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.55. The stock had a trading volume of 362,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.29. Spectrum Global Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $1.12.

Get Spectrum Global Solutions alerts:

Spectrum Global Solutions Company Profile

Spectrum Global Solutions Inc provides professional services and infrastructure solutions to the telecommunications and technology industry, utility entities, and enterprises sectors in the United State, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It offers Wi-Fi, Wi-Max, wide-area, fiber, distributed antenna system, small cell distributed, public safety, and enterprise networks for incumbent local exchange carriers, telecommunications original equipment manufacturers, cable broadband multiple system operators, tower and network aggregators, utility entities, government, and enterprise customers.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Global Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Global Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.