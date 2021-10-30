Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGSI) Short Interest Update

Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGSI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 59.8% from the September 30th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,391,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:SGSI traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.55. The stock had a trading volume of 362,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.29. Spectrum Global Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $1.12.
Spectrum Global Solutions Company Profile
