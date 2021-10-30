Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Now Covered by Pi Financial

Investment analysts at Pi Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of ANY stock opened at $6.44 on Thursday. Sphere 3D has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.19 million, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Sphere 3D alerts:

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANY. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Sphere 3D during the second quarter worth approximately $2,362,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sphere 3D in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Draper Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sphere 3D in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sphere 3D in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sphere 3D in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 9.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sphere 3D Company Profile

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the provision of solutions for stand-alone storage and technologies that converge the traditional silos of compute, storage and network into one integrated hyper-converged or converged solution. It offers solutions to the call centers, education, healthcare, professional firms, and telecommunication industries.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Sphere 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.