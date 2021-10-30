Splintershards Market Capitalization Tops $83.20 Million (SPS)

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 29th. One Splintershards coin can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00000871 BTC on popular exchanges. Splintershards has a total market capitalization of $83.20 million and approximately $5.20 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Splintershards has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00005914 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00065338 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Diamond Boyz Coin (DBZ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000079 BTC.

DefiXBet (DXB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000105 BTC.

DAOSquare (RICE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Covid Token (COVIDTOKEN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BSC MemePad (BSCM) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000067 BTC.

BNB Cash (BNBCH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Splintershards

SPS is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 240,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,560,214 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Buying and Selling Splintershards

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Splintershards using one of the exchanges listed above.

