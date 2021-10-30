Spok (SPOK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.72 million for the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%.

Shares of SPOK opened at $10.29 on Friday. Spok has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $12.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86. The firm has a market cap of $200.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.27.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Spok stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,699 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.45% of Spok worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call centre operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Springfield, VA.

