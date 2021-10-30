Spok (SPOK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.72 million for the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%.
Shares of SPOK opened at $10.29 on Friday. Spok has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $12.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86. The firm has a market cap of $200.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.27.
Spok Company Profile
Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call centre operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Springfield, VA.
