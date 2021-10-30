Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stake in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 205.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,368 shares of the travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,922 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.28% of TripAdvisor worth $15,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

In related news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $32.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.78 and a 12 month high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 38.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TripAdvisor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

TripAdvisor Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.