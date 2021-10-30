Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 70.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,218 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $23,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 20.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 47.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,774 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 28.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 8.3% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth about $4,582,000. Institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $72.57.

ED opened at $75.40 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $82.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.58. The company has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.18.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

