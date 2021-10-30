SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.29). SQZ Biotechnologies posted earnings of ($7.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 92.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.28). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($1.93). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SQZ Biotechnologies.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 million. SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 346.39% and a negative return on equity of 74.70%.

SQZ Biotechnologies stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.39. 66,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,438. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average of $13.27. The firm has a market cap of $375.55 million and a P/E ratio of -1.43. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $36.49.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies by 378.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies by 313.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies by 85.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.99% of the company’s stock.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

