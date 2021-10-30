SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Short Interest Up 120.0% in October

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:SSAAY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.90. 26,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,075. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.66. SSAB AB has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.23.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 5.92%. As a group, analysts expect that SSAB AB will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SSAAY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.25.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

