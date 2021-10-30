S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $35.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “S & T BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company which is engaged in general banking business. The Bank is a full service bank with its main office in Indiana, Pennsylvania, providing service to its customers through a branch of 34 offices located in Armstrong, Allegheny, Indiana, Jefferson, Clearfield and Westmoreland counties. The Bank’s services include accepting time and demand deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, providing letters of credit, and offering discount brokerage services, personal financial planning and credit card services. “

STBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $29.63 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a market perform rating and a $30.82 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.11.

STBA opened at $30.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. S&T Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.59 and its 200 day moving average is $31.08.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 81,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 16,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 59.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

