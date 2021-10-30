STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.70 Million

Brokerages forecast that STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) will report sales of $57.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $57.50 million and the highest is $58.00 million. STAAR Surgical posted sales of $47.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full year sales of $225.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $216.70 million to $229.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $288.60 million, with estimates ranging from $270.10 million to $309.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow STAAR Surgical.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $62.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. STAAR Surgical’s revenue was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STAA. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

In other news, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 26,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $4,128,436.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 99,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,723,173.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James E. Francese sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $2,203,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,466,423.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,315 shares of company stock worth $8,763,801. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the first quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the first quarter worth $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth $49,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $118.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.05 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.94. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $66.81 and a 52-week high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

