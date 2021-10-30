STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,252,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,682 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.39% of STAG Industrial worth $84,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,090,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $864,273,000 after purchasing an additional 775,911 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,739,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,224 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,664,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,488 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,287,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,102,000 after purchasing an additional 162,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,054,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,283,000 after purchasing an additional 138,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $43.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $44.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.96.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $142.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 76.72%.

STAG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Capital One Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.43.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $1,439,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

