Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Director Sells $127,261.47 in Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total value of $127,261.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SMP traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.90. The stock had a trading volume of 98,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,240. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.39. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.09 and a 12-month high of $55.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.88 and its 200 day moving average is $44.06.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.22. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $370.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 29.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 5.8% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.