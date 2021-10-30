Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) will report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.56. Standard Motor Products posted earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Standard Motor Products.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $370.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.64 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. Standard Motor Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMP. TheStreet raised Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:SMP traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $47.90. 98,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,240. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.88 and its 200 day moving average is $44.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.39. Standard Motor Products has a 1-year low of $39.09 and a 1-year high of $55.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total transaction of $127,261.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ray Nicholas sold 1,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $47,428.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,054 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMP. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 1,001.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3,917.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

