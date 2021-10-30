Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Cut to $128.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $144.00 to $128.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.57.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX opened at $106.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $85.45 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.9% in the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 8.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 30,532 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.1% in the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 45,361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 17.5% in the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 202,969 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $22,390,000 after purchasing an additional 30,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.2% in the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 61,557 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.