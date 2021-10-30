Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Cut to $142.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $145.00 to $142.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SBUX. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.57.

Starbucks stock opened at $106.07 on Friday. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $85.45 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.04 and a 200-day moving average of $114.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

