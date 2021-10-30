StarHub (OTCMKTS:SRHBY) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBY) traded up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.14 and last traded at $9.13. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.99.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.3725 per share. This represents a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th.

StarHub Ltd. is engages in the operations of telecommunications services and other businesses relating to the info-communications industry. It operates through the following segments: Telecommunications, Cyber Security and High Security Assurance Product. The company was founded on May 7, 1998 and is headquartered in Singapore.

