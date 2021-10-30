STARSHIP (STARSHIP) Trading Up 430.3% Over Last 7 Days

STARSHIP (CURRENCY:STARSHIP) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One STARSHIP coin can currently be bought for $2.52 or 0.00004113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, STARSHIP has traded 430.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. STARSHIP has a total market cap of $47.72 million and $903,098.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00069783 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00070548 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.51 or 0.00095351 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,499.32 or 1.00224786 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,261.30 or 0.06944590 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00023436 BTC.

About STARSHIP

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC . The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling STARSHIP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STARSHIP directly using US dollars.

