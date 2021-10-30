State Street Corp Grows Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,235,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,997 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $275,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 174.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 9,897 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 32.2% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 195,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,717,000 after buying an additional 47,532 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 19.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 12,564 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 134,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $86.86 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $75.15 and a twelve month high of $100.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.76.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

