State Street Corp Grows Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 985,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,270 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $311,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 15.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $344.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 105.97 and a beta of 1.22. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.71 and a 52-week high of $360.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $323.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.24 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 164.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.82) EPS. Analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.46%.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.26, for a total transaction of $825,516.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total value of $1,605,915.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,186 shares of company stock worth $2,826,789 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.92.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

