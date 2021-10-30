State Street Corp Raises Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

State Street Corp grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,308,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 347,966 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $292,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNFP. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

PNFP has been the subject of several research reports. Truist upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.89.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 36,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $3,683,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total value of $820,830.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 151,329 shares of company stock valued at $14,741,859. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $96.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $43.23 and a one year high of $103.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.39.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 34.35%. The company had revenue of $341.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.74%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

