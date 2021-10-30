State Street Corp Raises Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,784,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,428,734 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.12% of Valley National Bancorp worth $281,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1,339.3% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $13.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.29 and a 12 month high of $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.28.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VLY shares. Stephens increased their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup raised Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Hovde Group raised Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

