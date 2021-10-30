State Street Corp Raises Stock Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,116,084 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 691,683 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.30% of First Financial Bankshares worth $301,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

FFIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In related news, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.01 per share, with a total value of $49,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 191,417 shares in the company, valued at $9,381,347.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.48 per share, for a total transaction of $71,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 860,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,870,451.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 8,806 shares of company stock worth $405,259 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $50.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.88. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 44.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.25%.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

