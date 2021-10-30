State Street Corp Sells 45,617 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 765,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,617 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $263,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 330.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LAD. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $397.00.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $45,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LAD opened at $319.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $330.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.00 and a 1-year high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 7.70%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.