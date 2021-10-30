Stem (NYSE:STEM) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)’s stock price dropped 8.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.16 and last traded at $24.32. Approximately 47,851 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,597,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.65.

STEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stem from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a current ratio of 6.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.27.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.34 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Stem during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 40.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stem (NYSE:STEM)

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

