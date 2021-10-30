Sterling Check Corp’s (NASDAQ:STER) Quiet Period To Expire on November 2nd

Sterling Check’s (NASDAQ:STER) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sterling Check had issued 14,285,000 shares in its public offering on September 23rd. The total size of the offering was $328,555,000 based on an initial share price of $23.00. During Sterling Check’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

STER has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sterling Check currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Sterling Check stock opened at $21.45 on Friday. Sterling Check has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sterling Check stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 381,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,916,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.41% of Sterling Check as of its most recent SEC filing.

Sterling Check Company Profile

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

