stETH (Lido) (STETH) Market Capitalization Hits $4.76 Billion

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. In the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. stETH (Lido) has a market cap of $4.76 billion and approximately $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be bought for about $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00069928 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00070449 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.22 or 0.00095442 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,231.15 or 1.00376728 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,238.13 or 0.06947603 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00023152 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002600 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

