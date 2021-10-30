Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $3,009,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 40.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 112,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after buying an additional 32,429 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 2,815.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,169,000 after buying an additional 376,767 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 56.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 11,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 9.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,141,000 after buying an additional 97,742 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NTLA shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.56.

In other news, Director John F. Crowley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $298,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total transaction of $308,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 297,203 shares of company stock worth $45,987,946. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $132.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.50 and a beta of 2.17. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.49 and a fifty-two week high of $202.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.65.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.01% and a negative net margin of 442.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

